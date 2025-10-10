The Most Haunted Hotel in Las Vegas Wants to Pay You $5,000 to Go Ghost Hunting 👻💸

If you’ve ever yelled “I ain’t afraid of no ghost!” at your TV — this is your moment.

The El Cortez Hotel and Casino, the oldest (and allegedly most haunted) hotel in Las Vegas, is looking for one brave — or mildly unhinged — person to spend a weekend investigating paranormal activity. And yes, they’ll pay you $5,000for the honour.

Cue the Ghostbusters theme music. 🎶

What You’ll Be Doing (Besides Screaming)

The lucky ghost hunter will be armed with actual paranormal gear — we’re talking EMF meters, EVP recorders, flashlights, and thermal sensors — basically everything you need to look professional while freaking out.

You’ll roam the creepiest corners of the El Cortez, especially at night, searching for ghostly activity.

Your job: document everything.



That means photos, short videos, and a journal of your encounters — whether they’re scary, mysterious, or just hilarious (because nothing says “Vegas” like talking to ghosts after a cocktail or two).

What’s in It for You

The winner gets:

💰 $5,000 total, including

✈️ $800 for airfare and travel, and

🍸 $500 for food, drinks, and your ghost-hunting essentials (sage smudge sticks and courage not included).

Applications are open now through Casino.org, and they’re accepting volunteers all month.

They’ll announce the winner five days after entries close — so you’ll have just enough time to pack your lucky charm and your brave face.