Having a Pet Feels Like Earning an Extra $90K — Emotionally Speaking

Happy National Pet Day! If you've ever questioned whether your furry friend is worth the vet bills, carpet stains, and chewed-up chargers, science says: absolutely.

According to researchers in England, having a pet can boost your happiness to the same level as earning an extra $90,000 a year. Yes, really. That’s like winning the emotional lottery just by having a wagging tail or a purring cuddle machine in your life.

Worth Every Penny (and Then Some)

Sure, pets aren’t exactly cheap. Between food, toys, and the occasional emergency vet visit, they can eat into your budget. But researchers found that the joy and companionship they bring more than make up for it — emotionally, at least.

So the next time you're debating whether your dog needs that gourmet treat or your cat needs another tower (spoiler: they always do), just remember — your pet is your live-in therapist, best friend, and serotonin boost, all rolled into one.

RELATED: More People Are Choosing Pets Over Kids

Oh, and Marriage? Also, $90K Worth of Happiness

Interestingly, the same study claimed being married adds a similar boost in happiness, supposedly equal to another $90K a year. So… grain of salt, maybe? Either way, if you’ve got a partner and a pet, you’re living the emotional equivalent of a six-figure life.

Now go give your pet some extra love — they’re not just cute, they’re practically emotional gold. 🐾