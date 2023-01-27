HBO’s “Succession” Returns For Its fourth Season on March 26th

The fourth season of the critically acclaimed HBO series about the tumultuous media conglomerate family will return on 26 March!

The trailer previews the usual Succession staples – private jets and luxury homes, black cars, fancy dinners, Greg and Tom in an office, Kendall referring glumly to a “500-foot reputational drop”.

The first three seasons of Succession garnered 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins, including two for best drama series, among numerous other accolades.