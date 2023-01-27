Listen Live

HBO’s “Succession” Returns For Its fourth Season on March 26th

Check out a preview.

By Dirt/Divas

The fourth season of the critically acclaimed HBO series about the tumultuous media conglomerate family will return on 26 March!

The trailer previews the usual Succession staples – private jets and luxury homes, black cars, fancy dinners, Greg and Tom in an office, Kendall referring glumly to a “500-foot reputational drop”.

The first three seasons of Succession garnered 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins, including two for best drama series, among numerous other accolades.

