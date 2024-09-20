Want Healthy Teeth? Avoid Eating During These Two Hours of the Day!

We all know the basics of keeping our teeth in tip-top shape—brushing and flossing twice a day, right? Well, according to Dr. Alex Foo, an award-winning dentist, there’s more to it if you want to keep those pearly whites shining.

While brushing and flossing are crucial, Dr. Foo highlights one simple habit that can make a big difference: give your teeth a break right after lunch. That’s right! A two-hour food embargo following your midday meal could be the secret to strengthening your teeth and preventing pesky problems like decay.

Why a Two-Hour Break?

Dr. Foo explains that after a meal, your saliva plays a key role in naturally cleaning and remineralizing your teeth. “Allowing your saliva to work its magic for at least two hours after a meal can greatly reduce the risk of cavities and enamel erosion,” says Dr. Foo.

It turns out, what you eat during lunch sets the tone for your saliva quality for the rest of the day. Healthier choices—like a good ol’ salad—can do wonders for your oral health. Dr. Foo adds, "A salad or other healthy options can promote better oral health."

RELATED: A THIRD OF US BRUSH OUR TEETH WITH HOT WATER

And here's a fun takeaway—more saliva equals better protection for your teeth! So, if you're always full of spit, you're in luck!

So, next time you finish your lunch, hold off on the snacking and let your saliva do its thing. Your teeth will thank you for it!