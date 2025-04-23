Heineken Just Launched a Dating App… for Bars 🍻💘

Who needs a date when you can swipe right on your next favourite bar?

Heineken® is officially helping young adults ditch their same-old hangouts and find love on tap — literally. The global beer brand just launched a quirky new twist on dating apps, and no, it's not to help you find the one — it’s to help you find your new go-to pub.

The app, dubbed ‘Bar Dating’, is now live in Brazil and Italy, and it’s turning bars into potential “matches” you can swipe through. Each venue has a profile (like a human, but boozier), showing off its personality — whether it’s laid-back, quirky, live-music obsessed, or just really into pouring a perfect pint.

RELATED: New Dating App ‘Tribal’ Blurs Profile Photos for 72 Hours

Why is this a thing?

Turns out, Gen Z and Millennials say they want adventure, but when it comes to going out… we’re kinda boring. A global study found 67% of young adults admit to hitting up the same bar over and over. Comfort zones, amirite?

The top reasons for sticking to the usual:

Fear of not liking a new place (21%)

Too hard to please all your friends (18%)

Too many options = decision fatigue (15%)

But the downside? 59% of us don’t think our social life is as fun as it could be, and a third say they wish it involved more new experiences. Gen Z especially thinks their nights out are missing a little spark.

The new “meet-cute” starts with a swipe

Apps have become our go-to for dating, so Heineken figured — why not use them to help us fall in love with new places too? No pressure, no bad Tinder dates, just a good vibe and a cold drink.

Let’s be honest: if bars had dating profiles, you’d be swiping right on the one with cheap tacos and live DJS.

Would you try it if it launched in Canada? Or are you loyal to your neighbourhood dive? Let us know what your perfect “bar match” would be!