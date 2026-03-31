Helicopters, a Pool, and Kid Rock… This Feels Like a Movie Scene
Only in 2026 do you get a headline that sounds like it was written after three energy drinks and a dare.
Two U.S. Army Apache helicopters casually hovering beside a backyard pool while Kid Rock salutes them?
Yes. That actually happened.
RELATED: Kid Rock Takes on Bad Bunny With an “Alternative” Super Bowl Halftime Show
During what was supposed to be a routine training run, two AH-64 Apache helicopters ended up flying very close to Kid Rock’s Nashville-area home… like, poolside close.
In videos he posted, you see:
- Helicopters hovering beside the pool 🚁
- Kid Rock clapping, saluting, and fist-pumping 🇺🇸
- The Nashville skyline just vibing in the background
It’s giving Top Gun: Backyard Edition.
🧐 The Army’s Response: “Let’s… Review That”
The United States Army has now launched an administrative review to figure out exactly what happened.
Important note: There was no official request from Kid Rock for a flyby.
The helicopters are based out of Fort Campbell and regularly conduct training flights over the Nashville area… but this one clearly raised a few eyebrows (and probably a few pool floats).
📋 What They’re Looking Into
The Army says pilots are expected to follow strict safety rules and professionalism at all times.
Translation: “Cool moment… but let’s make sure we didn’t accidentally turn a training mission into a VIP pool party.” If anything crosses a line, they say appropriate action will be taken.
🎤 Meanwhile, Kid Rock…
He called the moment a “level of respect” and used it to take a political jab, because of course, this story also needed a subplot.
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