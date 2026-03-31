Helicopters, a Pool, and Kid Rock… This Feels Like a Movie Scene

Only in 2026 do you get a headline that sounds like it was written after three energy drinks and a dare.

Two U.S. Army Apache helicopters casually hovering beside a backyard pool while Kid Rock salutes them?

Yes. That actually happened.

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During what was supposed to be a routine training run, two AH-64 Apache helicopters ended up flying very close to Kid Rock’s Nashville-area home… like, poolside close.

In videos he posted, you see:

Helicopters hovering beside the pool 🚁

Kid Rock clapping, saluting, and fist-pumping 🇺🇸

The Nashville skyline just vibing in the background

It’s giving Top Gun: Backyard Edition.

🧐 The Army’s Response: “Let’s… Review That”

The United States Army has now launched an administrative review to figure out exactly what happened.

Important note: There was no official request from Kid Rock for a flyby.

The helicopters are based out of Fort Campbell and regularly conduct training flights over the Nashville area… but this one clearly raised a few eyebrows (and probably a few pool floats).

📋 What They’re Looking Into

The Army says pilots are expected to follow strict safety rules and professionalism at all times.

Translation: “Cool moment… but let’s make sure we didn’t accidentally turn a training mission into a VIP pool party.” If anything crosses a line, they say appropriate action will be taken.

🎤 Meanwhile, Kid Rock…

He called the moment a “level of respect” and used it to take a political jab, because of course, this story also needed a subplot.