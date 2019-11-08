Here Are Some Pointers For The Dad’s That Aren’t Getting Sexy Time
Truth!
Remember back when, the early part of your relationship- sexy time was all the time… Fast forward to now, you got kids, a tired wife, work, bills-need I go on???
Compliments of Filter Free Parents dot com, they offer up some tips so Dad can get his sexy time back…
Tips include:
- Stop eating so much crap at might, its makes you gassy…
- Help her clean the house; laziness in annoying
- Exercise; its good for you and her…This is about you feeling good and having stamina…
- Plan the action, good sexy time isn’t an accident when kids are in the house… Oh, and it shouldn’t be the last thing you do before bed, because then it will feel like a chore…
- Stop wearing the same free t-shirt you got at the golf tournament 10 years ago and the same flannel jammy pants- its not hot.