Here Are The Most Popular Dog And Cat Names Of The Year!

Naming a pet isn’t like naming a kid. You can name your dog anything and it won’t affect their life at all. Can’t do that with a kid. And yet, for some reason, people still use the same handful of pet names over and over.

Rover.com just released the results of its data on the most popular dog and cat names of 2022. And they aren’t surprising.

Here are the Top Five for each:

Female dogs: Luna, Bella, Daisy, Lucy, Lily

Male dogs: Max, Charlie, Cooper, Milo, Buddy

Female cats: Luna, Lily, Bella, Lucy, Nala

Male cats: Oliver, Milo, Leo, Charlie, Max

Some people did get creative though. And for inspiration, they looked to TV shows like “Yellowstone” and “Euphoria”, movies like “Encanto”, and other random stuff, including some throwbacks.

For example, “Adam Sandler” is hot again, as a pet name. As is “Happy Gilmore.” “Cruise” is also trending up, along with other “Top Gun”-inspired names like Goose, Maverick, and Cyclone.

Some “Jeopardy” super-fans have paid tribute to the late Alex Trebek by naming their cats after him.

Fast food is also an inspiration. The dog names Taco Bella, Spicy Nugget, McGriddle, and Crunchwrap debuted for the first time in 2022.

Other hot names for dogs include Fezco, Mommy, and Beige. And for cats: Hella, Crescent, Haiku, and Hocus Pocus.

And in the U.K., the trendiest dog name right now is Mike. (???)