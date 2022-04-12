Here’s What Might Convince Chris Rock To Talk

Chris Rock still isn’t ready to dish about the infamous slap he got from Will Smith at the Oscars.

While on stage at a comedy club in Palm Springs, CA, the comedian offered a quick and funny quip in response to the constant questions he gets surrounding the situation.

“I’m OK,” he offered, “I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back.”

There are no cellphones allowed at a Chris Rock show, but according to a local reporter attending the show, Rock poked fun at other celebrities and talked about everyone being afraid to often someone.

The Academy Board of Governors last week handed down their decision to bar Will Smith from all Academy activities, including the Oscars ceremony, for 10 years following the slap live on stage.

Since the Oscars, Rock’s “Ego Death” tour has been sold-out with more shows added and ticket prices are going up from third-party sellers proving that no publicity is bad publicity.