Here’s why your bad breath won’t go away — even after brushing

So you’ve downed a whole pack of breath mints but still have bad breath? A few things could be to blame, according to experts.

Halitosis, the medical term for bad breath, can have various causes, for instance, because you ate some pungent garlic bread.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, bad breath that doesn’t go away, called chronic halitosis, could be an indicator that something else is going on with your health…

Some things could be making your breath stink!

Allergies and the common cold can cause bad breath. A cold and allergies can cause stuffy noses and increased mucus that contributes to halitosis. You can get some relief from your congestion and your stench by rinsing your nasal passageway and drinking water as if you had a virus.

Tonsil Stones can also make your breath stink! Tonsil stones are lumps that develop on the tonsils due to a buildup of things like debris from food, dead cells and bacteria, according to Medical News Today. The debris hardens when calcium builds around it to create a tonsil stone. To remove the pesky stones, gargle with salt water or use a clean cotton swap to remove them.

GERD! Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), commonly called acid reflux, is another culprit behind bad breath. When you have acid reflux, your stomach contents, like undigested food, regurgitated bile and stomach acid flows up into your esophagus. This can lead to acidic-smelling halitosis…Treating the stomach acid with an antacid medication or removing fried and spicy foods from the diet as well as not eating late at night can help your reflux and your breath.