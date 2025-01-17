Sweet Farewell: Hershey Canada Discontinues Cherry Blossom Candy

Hold onto your nostalgia, Canada—Hershey Canada has officially announced that its iconic Cherry Blossom candy is being discontinued. Cue the collective gasp from anyone who remembers finding this treat in their Halloween stash.

If you need a refresher (or a bite of history), the Cherry Blossom consists of a maraschino cherry floating in gooey cherry syrup, all wrapped up in a thick chocolate coating. It’s a candy that’s been dividing taste buds for over a century.

Created in the 1890s by the Lowney Company’s Canadian subsidiary, the candy changed hands through a series of acquisitions before landing with Hershey Canada in the late 1980s. Since then, it’s been a love-it-or-hate-it staple in Canadian candy aisles.

Related: Nostalgic Candy: 9 Treats That Take You Back In Time

The Internet Reacts: Cherry Blossom Drama

As news of the candy’s demise spread, Canadians took to social media to weigh in. For some, it was a bittersweet moment of nostalgia—fond memories of sticky fingers and Halloween hauls came flooding back. For others, the news was a long-overdue victory, with some commenters describing the candy as “a sugar bomb from another era.”

Hershey Canada hasn’t offered any explanation for why Cherry Blossom is being shelved, leaving fans (and haters) speculating. Was it low sales? Changing tastes? A plot to save dentists across the country from cherry syrup-related cavities?

Love It or Hate It, It’s a Piece of Canadian Candy History

Whether you were team love it or team hard pass, there’s no denying the Cherry Blossom's spot in Canadian candy lore. Its quirky combination of flavours might not have been everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s hard to forget—a true marker of its staying power.

So, if you’re a Cherry Blossom fan, now might be the time to scour your local stores and stock up before this piece of Canadian candy history disappears for good. And if you weren’t a fan? Well, you can sit back and watch the cherry syrup chaos unfold online.

What do you think—will you miss the Cherry Blossom, or are you ready to say goodbye? Let us know in the comments!