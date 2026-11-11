Hidden Valley Ranch Is Giving Away a Super Bowl Wedding… Complete With Ranch Dressing! 💍🏈

If you're engaged to someone who loves football more than they love you, Hidden Valley Ranch might have the perfect wedding package!

Valentine's Day and the Super Bowl are falling on the SAME DAY next year, February 14th, 2027!

And Hidden Valley Ranch is giving one lucky couple an all-inclusive wedding in Los Angeles for 50 guests!

They're covering the venue, food, drinks, and wedding details, plus travel, accommodations and outfits for the happy couple.

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And because it's sponsored by Ranch dressing, there will even be a Ranch-themed champagne fountain!

The couple will get married before kickoff, enjoy their reception and then turn the whole thing into a giant Super Bowl watch party!

Basically, you can say "I DO" and still make it home in time to watch someone else score!

Engaged couples can enter between November 19th and December 4th at HiddenValleyWedding.com, although you'll want to check the eligibility rules before applying.

But can you imagine your wedding vows?

"I promise to love you in sickness and in health, for richer or poorer… unless my team makes it to the Super Bowl, in which case, please don't speak to me during the fourth quarter!"

And forget throwing the bouquet!

At this wedding, the bride's tossing a football, and whoever catches it gets the next divorce!