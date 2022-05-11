Hilary Duff Poses In The Buff for Women’s Health Magazine!
Lizzie McGuire is all grown up.
HILARY DUFF posed nude for “Women’s Health” magazine. She opened up about her journey to love and respect her body for all that it’s allowed her to do, including being a mother to three kids.
In the May-June issue, Duff says, “I think that, at 34, I have just gained a lot of respect for my body,” she said. “It’s taken me all the places I need to go. It’s helped me build a beautiful family. I feel like the older I get, the more confident I get in my own skin . . . I’m really just fascinated by 1: being a woman. And 2: all the changes that your body can go through throughout your lifetime.”
Duff first rose to prominence as a teen idol in “Lizzie McGuire” (a television series that aired from 2001 to 2004, as well as a 2003 movie). She later moved on to star in rom-coms’ and family-friendly fare such as the “Cheaper by the Dozen” films and “A Cinderella Story,” not to mention a music career and a much-publicized tween love triangle with rapper Aaron Carter and actress Lindsay Lohan.
She confessed that she struggled with an eating disorder when she was 17. “Because of my career path, I can’t help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny,’ ” she said. But after having three kids and getting another tattoo (ink on her neck that says “mother,” in addition to roses and swallows on her arms), she’s in a better place with her body, she said.
She attempted to resurrect “Lizzie McGuire” in a series for Disney+, about an adult version of the character, but it was axed in December 2020 due to creative differences.
Today, she stars in the “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff series, “How I Met Your Father,” on Hulu.