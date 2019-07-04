Hillary Duff Slammed On Social Media For Getting Her Daughter’s Ears Pierced!

Hillary Duff posted a cute pic of her little seven-month-old daughter on her instagram showing the tot in a little onesie a little baby bun when users noticed that her ears were pierce….gasp!

People began criticizing her decision to subject her child to the often-painful procedure.

There were extreme comments about the poor baby’s thumbing ear lobes and once going so far as to call it professional child abuse…

For the record, having babies’ ears pierced is a common tradition in African, Caribbean, and Asian cultures. Some European countries including in the Italian culture- baby’s ears are pierced within three months!

📸 @HilaryDuff on Instagram Story: She has enough hair for a pony! Oh and yes we pierced her ears pic.twitter.com/ldGwkTXjVQ — Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) July 2, 2019

Hillary hasn’t publicly commented on the issue but did post another cute pic of baby Banks!