Arial Has Been Cast For Disney’s New Live-Action Little Mermaid!

The cast is almost complete!

By Dirt/Divas

Halle Bailey -The singer, who is one half of the musical duo, “Chloe X Halle,” has just been cast.

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” director Rob Marshall said in a statement.

Melissa McCarthy has reportedly been cast as the villain, Ursula.  Shooting is expected to get underway sometime in 2020.

Chloe x Halle is an American contemporary R&B duo composed of sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey. The girls were discovered by performing covers on YouTube! The sisters also performed “America The Beautiful” at This past Super Bowl!

