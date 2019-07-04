Arial Has Been Cast For Disney’s New Live-Action Little Mermaid!

Halle Bailey -The singer, who is one half of the musical duo, “Chloe X Halle,” has just been cast.

dream come true… 🧜🏽‍♀️🌊 pic.twitter.com/sndjYUS6wO — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” director Rob Marshall said in a statement.

Melissa McCarthy has reportedly been cast as the villain, Ursula. Shooting is expected to get underway sometime in 2020.

Chloe x Halle is an American contemporary R&B duo composed of sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey. The girls were discovered by performing covers on YouTube! The sisters also performed “America The Beautiful” at This past Super Bowl!