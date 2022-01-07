Holiday Body Washes Are Not Good For your Lady Garden!

As tempting as it might be to pick up a Rudolf gel, Santa soap or Valentine’s Day Cinnamon heart wash, experts, warn we should stay away from these festive items.

Keep smells like vanilla, peppermint or cinnamon in the kitchen and away from your private area…





Intimate health expert Stephanie Taylor of pelvic healthcare company Kegel8, said there are a whole host of ingredients that go into making up your body products, including some unnecessary fragrances and preservatives that can throw off your vagina’s natural pH balance and do more harm than good.

She explained that these products might disturb the natural balance of the bacteria in your private area…Christmas-y scents like cinnamon can cause hypersensitivity and lead to side effects like skin irritation and burning. Peppermint oil, which is also a popular scent in festive body washes, can cause skin rashes and irritation. This holds true for other scents and flavours, like cupcakes, or strawberries!

