“Holiday Heart Syndrome”: When Festive Fun Makes Your Heart Say “NOPE” 💔🎅
The holidays are supposed to be magical…
Instead, they mostly involve stress-sweating in a mall parking lot and consuming cheese like it’s a competitive sport. 😅
But doctors warn there is a less jolly downside to all that seasonal chaos:
Holiday Heart Syndrome — a very real condition where your heart rhythm goes totally rogue this time of year.
Basically, your heart’s like:
“Too much wine + too much stress + too much shovelling? I’m out.”
What Causes It? 🎁➡️💓 Freak-Out
It’s triggered by things we ALL do in December:
🥂 Binge drinking (the office party was OPEN BAR, okay?)
🧂 Eating salty snacks like our life depends on pretzels
😫 Stress-shopping for teachers’ gifts on December 23rd
🏃♀️ Running through airports and/or malls
❄️ Shovelling enough snow to deserve Olympic recognition
All of that can crank up blood pressure and send your heart into a “chaotic holiday remix” beat called atrial fibrillation.
Symptoms to Watch For 🔍
🚨 Racing or irregular heartbeat
🚨 Heart pounding like it’s “trying to escape.”
🚨 Sudden exhaustion
🚨 Feeling short of breath or “done with everything."
And if you experience any of these, GO TO THE ER:
- Chest pain
- Trouble breathing
- Fainting
- Vomiting
- Confusion
- Hypothermia (aka: too much outdoor ‘festive cheer’)
The Takeaway 🎄💁♀️
You can:
✔ Eat the cookies
✔ Enjoy the cocktails
✔ Laugh with the people you love
…but maybe don’t do all three at once while shovelling the driveway at 6 a.m.
Your heart wants to celebrate too — it just doesn’t want to go full “Little Drummer Boy” on your ribcage. 🥁❤️
