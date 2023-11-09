Hollywood Actors Strike Over!

Union Reaches Tentative Deal with Studios

A tentative deal was reached yesterday to END the actors’ strike after 118 days. There’s no word yet on the details. The union’s national board will vote on it tomorrow.

After months of labour disputes between the actor’s union and the big studios- a tentative deal has been reached!

The three-year contract agreement must be approved by votes from the union’s board and its members in the coming days, but the leadership declared the strike will end at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

More than 60,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Performers went on strike July 14, joining screenwriters who had walked off the job more than two months earlier. It was the first time the two unions had been on strike together since 1960.