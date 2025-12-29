Hollywood Love Took a Year Off in 2025

From fairytale romances to “please respect our privacy” posts

If 2025 taught us anything, it’s this: Hollywood marriages are about as stable as a Wi-Fi signal at a cottage rental.

This year saw a surprising number of long-standing, once-untouchable celebrity couples quietly (and sometimes loudly) call it quits. From nearly two-decade marriages to whirlwind romances that burned bright and fast, here’s a look back at the couples that officially became pop-culture history.

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

After almost 19 years of marriage, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban ended their relationship in September, stunning fans who thought these two were built differently.

Kidman filed for divorce at the end of the month, and while the news felt sudden to the public, insiders suggested it was anything but. Reports claimed the pair had been living fairly separate lives for some time, quietly navigating issues behind the scenes.

The couple met in 2005, married a year later, and share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Nearly two decades is a solid run by Hollywood standards… but even the strongest duets sometimes stop touring together.

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

After months of rumours doing laps around the internet, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom officially confirmed their split in July.

The pair first met at a Golden Globes after-party in 2016, broke up briefly in 2017, reunited, and got engaged in 2019. They welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in 2020, giving fans hope that this was the Hollywood on-again, off-again romance that actually stuck.

It didn’t. Perry has since moved on in headline-grabbing fashion, launching a very public romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Because 2025.

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren

Another long-timer bites the dust. Jessica Alba and Cash Warren ended their marriage in early 2025 after 16 years together and nearly 20 years as a couple.

The two met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2005, married in 2008, and built a family with three children: Honour, Haven, and Hayes. Their split was quiet, respectful, and refreshingly drama-free… which somehow made it even more surprising.

Denise Richards & Aaron Phypers

Things have been a little messier for Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers, who are currently navigating a contentious divorce.

The couple married in 2018 during a Malibu ceremony that felt very on-brand for reality TV. Their breakup has played out less privately, reminding us once again that love plus reality cameras rarely equals peace.

Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer

In December, comedian Amy Schumer announced her split from husband Chris Fischer after seven years of marriage.

In classic Schumer fashion, the announcement was honest, blunt, and refreshingly unpolished. The couple emphasized their focus on co-parenting their son and asked for privacy, proving that sometimes the healthiest breakup is the least dramatic one.

And the list goes on…

2025 didn’t stop there. Other notable splits included Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson, and even longtime couple Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.

If Hollywood relationships had a status update in 2025, it would be: “It’s complicated.”

Here’s hoping 2026 brings fewer divorce filings, more couples therapy, and at least one celebrity marriage that survives longer than a streaming subscription. 💍📉