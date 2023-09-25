Hollywood Has Reached A Deal With The Writers

It’s been five long months but it appears that a tentative deal with studios has been reached. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) said it was “exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers”. WGA members must still have a final say.

It is the longest strike to affect Hollywood in decades and has halted most film and TV production.

A separate dispute involves actors, who are also on strike.

More than 11,000 writers have been on strike since May 2nd. The dispute has shut down many of America’s top shows, including The Last of Us, Billions, Stranger Things, The Handmaid’s Tale, Hacks, Severance, Yellowjackets, Abbott Elementary and several daytime and late-night talk shows.

As well as issues around pay, the writers fear the impact of artificial intelligence potentially supplanting their talents.

The WGA leadership and union members need to agree on a three-year contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers before they return to work.