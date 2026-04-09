Holy ComiCon, Barrie… Hide Your Wallet 💸🦸‍♂️

Clear your Saturday plans and emotionally prepare your credit card — because Barrie is about to turn into a full-blown nerd paradise.

The Barrie ComiCon is taking over Eastview Arena this Saturday, and it’s basically a pop-culture playground where “I’ll just browse” quickly turns into “why do I now own three action figures and a mystery box?”

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Expect Chaos… The Fun Kind

Running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event is stacking the floor with:

Comic books

Vintage toys

Video games

Sports cards

Anime merch

And enough collectibles to make your inner 12-year-old scream

Plus, artists and authors will be there showing off original work — and in some cases, handing out autographs, which feels like stealing, but is legally fine.

Tickets & Temptation Levels

$5 in advance (aka “I’m being responsible”)

$10 at the door (aka “I made a last-minute decision and now I’m here”)

Kids 12 and under: FREE (they will cost you more inside, trust me)

Feeling fancy? The $25 VIP pass gets you early entry and a “premier shopping bag” with a Funko Pop and other goodies… because nothing says “self-control” like entering before everyone else.

BUY TICKETS

Bonus: Be a Hero (For Real)

Organizers are also asking attendees to bring nonperishable food donations. Bring five or more items, and you’ll get a free comic book.

So yes — you can save the world and leave with more stuff. Multitasking.

Cosplay? Obviously.

Cosplay is fully encouraged, so expect:

Spider-Man grabbing snacks

A Jedi comparing Pokémon cards

And at least one person who absolutely nailed their costume and makes you question your life choices

