Holy ComiCon, Barrie… Hide Your Wallet 💸🦸♂️
Clear your Saturday plans and emotionally prepare your credit card — because Barrie is about to turn into a full-blown nerd paradise.
The Barrie ComiCon is taking over Eastview Arena this Saturday, and it’s basically a pop-culture playground where “I’ll just browse” quickly turns into “why do I now own three action figures and a mystery box?”
RELATED: 10 “Collector’s Items” You Can Probably Stop Collecting
Expect Chaos… The Fun Kind
Running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event is stacking the floor with:
- Comic books
- Vintage toys
- Video games
- Sports cards
- Anime merch
- And enough collectibles to make your inner 12-year-old scream
Plus, artists and authors will be there showing off original work — and in some cases, handing out autographs, which feels like stealing, but is legally fine.
Tickets & Temptation Levels
- $5 in advance (aka “I’m being responsible”)
- $10 at the door (aka “I made a last-minute decision and now I’m here”)
- Kids 12 and under: FREE (they will cost you more inside, trust me)
Feeling fancy? The $25 VIP pass gets you early entry and a “premier shopping bag” with a Funko Pop and other goodies… because nothing says “self-control” like entering before everyone else.
Bonus: Be a Hero (For Real)
Organizers are also asking attendees to bring nonperishable food donations. Bring five or more items, and you’ll get a free comic book.
So yes — you can save the world and leave with more stuff. Multitasking.
Cosplay? Obviously.
Cosplay is fully encouraged, so expect:
- Spider-Man grabbing snacks
- A Jedi comparing Pokémon cards
- And at least one person who absolutely nailed their costume and makes you question your life choices
Amp up your workday!
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