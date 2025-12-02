‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested… Again — Sixth Time in Five Years

It’s starting to feel less like Home Improvement and more like Law & Order: Brad Taylor Unit.

Former child star Zachery Ty Bryan, best known as teenage heartthrob Brad Taylor on the ‘90s sitcom Home Improvement, has been arrested yet again — marking his sixth arrest in five years.

The 44-year-old actor and his girlfriend, Johnnie Faye Cartwright — who shares three of Bryan’s seven children — were both taken into custody in Oregon over the weekend, according to multiple outlets. It’s giving “celebrity mugshot punch card — one more and the next arrest is free.”

Why He Was Arrested This Time

Bryan is accused of violating the terms of his probation connected to a previous domestic-violence conviction.

Cartwright, meanwhile, is facing five charges, including:

Driving under the influence

Three counts of reckless endangering

Attempted first-degree assault

So yeah… not exactly a cute weekend getaway.

From Hollywood Heartthrob to Headlines for All the Wrong Reasons

After Home Improvement wrapped in 1999, Bryan kept popping up on TV: The Fresh Prince, Boston Public, Veronica Mars, and even Tokyo Drift back in 2006. But over the years, the acting gigs slowed down, and the arrest reports sped up.

More recently, he tried to reinvent himself as a crypto investor, which… may be the most chaotic sentence in this whole story.

Between the legal trouble, the messy headlines, and the fact that most millennials remember him as Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor’s spiky-haired son, the whole saga feels like watching your childhood crush make every possible grown-up mistake in real time.

What Happens Now?

Bryan will have to answer to the probation-violation accusations in court, while Cartwright faces her own set of serious charges. No further details have been released, but given the last five years, nobody would be shocked if this story gets an update sooner rather than later.