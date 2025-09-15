Honouring Beverly Thomson: A Trusted Voice in Canadian Journalism

Canada has lost one of its most respected and familiar broadcast voices. Veteran journalist and longtime CTV News anchor Beverly Thomson has passed away at the age of 61, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.

A Distinguished Career

Thomson’s career in journalism spanned more than three decades, defined by her thoughtful interviews and compassionate storytelling. She was known for sitting down with world leaders, Canadian icons, and everyday people alike—always approaching each conversation with empathy and curiosity.

From covering the 2016 U.S. presidential election to memorable interviews with Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Donald Trump, and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, Thomson’s work reflected both her versatility and her ability to connect with audiences on a human level.

She began her career with Global, working as a news anchor from 1997 to 2003, before moving to CTV. There, she co-hosted the network’s flagship morning show, Canada AM, before becoming a trusted anchor on CTV News Channel, where she continued to be a steady and reassuring presence for Canadians.

Recognized for Excellence and Service

In recognition of her outstanding career, Thomson was honoured last October with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada.

Earlier, in 2019, she was appointed to the Order of Canada for her contributions to Canadian broadcasting and her tireless advocacy work with breast cancer organizations.

A Legacy of Compassion

Beyond the newsroom, Beverly Thomson dedicated much of her time to volunteer work, especially in the fight against breast cancer. Her advocacy and outreach touched countless lives, demonstrating the same warmth and empathy that made her beloved on television.

Her passing leaves a profound void in Canadian broadcasting, but her legacy of integrity, compassion, and excellence in journalism will continue to inspire both colleagues and audiences for years to come.

Beverly Thomson was more than a journalist—she was a trusted companion in Canadian homes and a passionate voice for the causes she believed in. She will be deeply missed.