Jessie J Reveals Early Breast Cancer Diagnosis: “I’m Holding Onto the Word ‘Early’”

British pop singer Jessie J has revealed she’s been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, and will be undergoing surgery shortly after her next big performance.

The 37-year-old singer shared the news in a candid Instagram video on Wednesday, telling fans:

“Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding onto the word ‘early’.”

She plans to take the stage at Capital’s Summertime Ball in London next weekend before heading into surgery — a testament to her signature strength and resilience.

Known for her powerhouse vocals and empowering anthems like “Domino” and the hit “Bang Bang” with Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, Jessie J has always been a force on stage and off.

Fans and fellow artists have flooded her comments with love and support, many echoing her message of optimism and early detection.

RELATED: Breast Cancer Isn’t Funny, But Humour Can Heal

A Reminder for All of Us

Jessie’s openness is not just brave — it’s also a reminder to prioritize health, listen to your body, and book that screening you’ve been putting off. Early detection truly can make all the difference.

We’re sending love, strength, and major healing energy her way — and cheering her on every step of the way.