Why Don’t Hot Dogs and Buns Come in the Same Amount?

It’s the eternal BBQ mystery—why are hot dogs sold in packs of 12, but the buns come in packs of 8? This leads to a common grilling dilemma, with leftover dogs and not enough buns to match. But don't worry, it's not some cruel joke from the sausage gods. The answer lies in history and convenience, as explained by The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

According to the Council, “Sandwich rolls, or hot dog buns, most often come eight to the pack because the buns are baked in clusters of four in pans designed to hold eight rolls.” Even though baking pans now come in configurations that allow for 10 or even 12 rolls at a time, the eight-roll pan remains the most popular choice. This baking tradition has left us with a mismatch between hot dogs and their carb cradles.

The Solution to Your Hot Dog Math...

If you’ve ever found yourself staring at a pile of leftover hot dogs with no buns in sight, there's a simple solution! When shopping for your next BBQ, grab 3 packs of buns and 2 packs of hot dogs. That will give you a total of 24 hot dogs and buns—problem solved!

Fun Fact:

Over the past year alone, Canadians have bought almost 1 billion hot dogs at retail. We’re a Country that loves a good BBQ!

Now, the next time you fire up the grill, you’ll know why your hot dogs and buns never seem to add up.