How a Good Meal Can Spice Up Your Love Life

They say the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach, and new research is here to back that up! A survey of 2,000 adults—half single, half in relationships—delved into how food plays a key role in sparking and sustaining romance. Spoiler alert: a good meal can set the stage for a great love life.

Dinner Dates Are a First-Date Favourite

If you’re planning a first date, take note: 41% of respondents said a sit-down dinner is the ideal way to kick things off. And don’t stress about picking the fanciest spot—dining out is all about connection, not perfection. A whopping 85% of people with different food preferences than their partner said they’re cool with the differences. Plus, 95% don’t care what their date orders, so go ahead and get those garlic fries if you want!

Location Matters More Than You Think

While food is the star, the setting is just as important. Nearly 9 in 10 respondents agreed that a good date starts at a great location. 36% of singles said a subpar spot could kill the chances of a second date. First impressions matter, with 63% admitting they’d feel the pressure to impress their date with their location pick.

A Taste for Adventure

Once the relationship progresses, adventurous dining becomes a bigger priority. More than half of respondents said trying new restaurants or dishes is best saved for when you’re casually dating (74%) or more serious (83%). However, 1 in 6 still likes to shake things up by trying a new dish on a date night, no matter how long they’ve been together.

First-Date Food Picks: Play It Safe

When it comes to ordering food on a first date, people tend to stick with classics that are easy to enjoy. Roasted chicken breast was the top choice (44%), followed by salmon (28%), seared steak (26%), and filet mignon (23%). So, maybe save the messy tacos or spaghetti for a later date!

The Dos and Don’ts of Dining Etiquette

Want to ensure your date goes smoothly? Follow these simple dining etiquette tips:

Do stay off your phone (or turn it off entirely).

stay off your phone (or turn it off entirely). Do be polite to the server—it’s a major green flag.

be polite to the server—it’s a major green flag. Do chew quietly and hold the door open.

chew quietly and hold the door open. Don’t act like you’re starring in a mukbang video.

A good meal isn’t just about satisfying hunger—it’s about creating memorable experiences, sparking connections, and showing off your best side. So, the next time you’re planning a date, remember that good food and thoughtful planning might just lead to the start of something deliciously special.