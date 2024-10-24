Should Men Pay for Dates Because Women Spend More Money Prepping?

Once upon a time, it was standard for men to foot the bill on a date. But in today’s world of equality, going Dutch has become a common trend. Still, there’s an ongoing debate—should guys actually be the ones paying, not because of tradition, but because women spend more money prepping for the date?

This debate heated up when a woman from New York went viral for her bold take: she refused to split the bill because of the expenses she racked up beforehand. From getting her nails done to potentially splurging on a new outfit, she argues that her preparation costs already put her at a financial disadvantage. Meanwhile, she points out that her date is probably showing up in whatever he wore to work, not shelling out for the extras.

She also emphasized the time commitment it takes to get ready. Time, after all, is money.

So, is it fair for men to cover dinner costs because women invest more in getting ready? Or does splitting the bill make the most sense in this era of equality? It’s a conversation that has many people on social media weighing in with opinions from both sides.

What do you think? Is it time to reconsider who picks up the cheque, or is going Dutch here to stay?