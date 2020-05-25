How About A Liquor Salad Bar?

A grocery store in Missouri replaced its salad bar with nothing but booze!

My grocery store has replaced the salad in the salad bar with…. liquor. pic.twitter.com/eGemUkvbj8 — Emily A. (@emzorbit) May 19, 2020

Instead of serving yourself a plate of veggies with lettuce greens, why not serve yourself some liquor minis instead!

“My grocery store has replaced the salad in the salad bar with…. liquor,” shopper Emily A. posted on Twitter, along with a photo of the boozy bar she says was found at a Dierbergs market.

You can choose from 99-cent hard liquor on one side or beer on the other…One observer added, “That is the most quarantine thing I’ve ever seen” — while another quipped, “It’s for sanitizing.”

Dierbergs operates 25 stores in Missouri and Illinois.