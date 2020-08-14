HOW DOES YOUR PERSONAL HYGIENE COMPARE TO THE AVERAGE PERSON’S?

An online survey asked 250,000 people about their personal hygiene habits. Here are ten questions, and how people answered . . .

1. How often do you shower? 60% said at least once a day, 35% said every other day, and 1 in 20 said, “When I start to smell.”

2. Do you always wash your hair? Only 24% said yes.

3. Do you wash your feet? 38% said NO, the soap dripping down does enough.

4. Do you ever pee in the shower? Two-thirds said yes.

5. How often do you brush your teeth? Only 66% said at least twice a day. 29% said once, and 5% said less than that. Around a third of us also floss at least once a day.

6. How often do you change your sheets? 1 in 4 said at least once a week. 30% said less than once a month.

7. How often do you change your underwear? 13% of us DON’T always change them every day. 19% said the same about their socks.

8. When you pick your nose, what do you do with what you find up there? Only 38% of people said they always use a tissue or throw it away.