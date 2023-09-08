How King Charles Is Paying Tribute to Queen Elizabeth…

King Charles pays moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death as he releases a smiling portrait of his mother that has not been shown publicly for more than 50 years.

The picture by photographer Cecil Beaton has not been shown publicly since 1969.

The King has paid a moving tribute to his adored mother as the nation marks the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

In an audio tribute, the King said he is “deeply grateful” for the nation’s support of him and Queen Camilla over the past year.

Charles and Camilla, chose to stay overnight at Balmoral Castle — where Queen Elizabeth passed away— rather than at their own Scottish home seven miles away.

They will spend time in the grand house with members of his family who have stayed in Scotland for an intimate day of quiet reflection.