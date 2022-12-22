HOW MANY PHOTOS OF YOU ARE ONLINE? ONE IN SEVEN PEOPLE SAYS ZERO

Think about this, and see if you can come up with a guess: How many photos of YOU do you think are online right now? Consider everything from Facebook and Instagram to your LinkedIn photo. Is it more than 10? More than 100?

Someone polled over 8,000 Americans, and the #1 answer was NO CLUE. But for people who did throw out a number, the top answer was surprisingly low.

25% estimate there are only between 1 and 10 photos of them on the entire Internet. And 14%, or 1 in 7 people said ZERO.

14% said none, 25% said up to 10, 21% said up to 100, 8% said 500, and 5% said more than that.

1 in 4 seniors said zero, which kinda makes sense. But so did 1 in 10 adults under 30, which is surprising.