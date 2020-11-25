How Much Would You Pay To Have Just One Normal, Pre-Covid Day?

A new survey asked 2000 people what they would pay for just one day of normal again?

The study found that 25% would not be willing to pay anything to experience it, 20% of participants said they would pay up to $100 for a “pre-COVID” day, 29% would pay between $100 and $500, and 15% would be willing to pay even more.

The survey also asked which pre-pandemic activities we miss the most:

Dining out at a restaurant (54%)

Hanging out with friends (44%)

Going to a movie (41%)

Enjoying a “day out” (41%)

