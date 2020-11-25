Listen Live

How Much Would You Pay To Have Just One Normal, Pre-Covid Day?

Wouldn’t it be great to be back to normal, even for just a day?

By Kool Mornings

A new survey asked 2000 people what they would pay for just one day of normal again?

 

The study found that 25% would not be willing to pay anything to experience it, 20% of participants said they would pay up to $100 for a “pre-COVID” day, 29% would pay between $100 and $500, and 15% would be willing to pay even more.

 

The survey also asked which pre-pandemic activities we miss the most:

 

  • Dining out at a restaurant (54%)
  • Hanging out with friends (44%)
  • Going to a movie (41%) 
  • Enjoying a “day out” (41%)

 

