Shawn Mendes Launches A Film And TV Production Company With His Manager!

Triple threat!

By Dirt/Divas

He’s only 22 and has teamed up with his long-time manager Andrew Gertler for this new venture that will focus on scripted and documentary projects that reflects issues important to the younger generation.

 

The first project was “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder,” which debuted this week on Netflix.  Other projects in the works include a new doc about climate change.

 

In a statement about the endeavor, Mendes said that he hopes to elevate the voices of young people who are leading change and highlight issues that are dearest to them.

