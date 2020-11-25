Beyonce On Top With The Most Grammy Nominations!

Beyonce’s nominations came for her song “Black Parade” and the visual album “Black is King,” along with her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on the single “Savage.”

The biggest Grammy snob – The Weeknd, whose critically acclaimed album “After Hours,” was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts for four weeks.

The Weeknd, in a Twitter post, said: “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans, and the industry, transparency.”

The Grammys will be handed out in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, hosted by Trevor Noah.

British singer Dua Lipa, pop star Taylor Swift, and rapper Roddy Ricch got six nominations apiece. Up for the Grammy’s top prize, the Album of the year is Swift, Due Lipa, Post Malone, Coldplay among others.

BTS got its first major Grammy nod, for single “Dynamite” in the best pop group performance field, in a breakthrough for a South Korean group.