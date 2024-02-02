How People Are Prioritizing Themselves When It Comes To Fitness!

Do it for you — a new study has found three in five adults are motivated to start a new fitness routine in 2024 to look good for themselves.

The poll of 2,000 U.S. adults revealed, over the next 12 months, people are prioritizing themselves when it comes to their fitness: aiming to lose a certain amount of weight, increasing their general strength and increasing their general mobility.

But seeing a noticeable difference in the mirror takes time. The average person believes it takes six weeks of a new fitness regime before they can see a physical difference.

And once they’ve seen results in themselves, 54% said it’s “easier” to maintain their routine. According to respondents, the motivation to keep going lasts for about four weeks before needing a new push.

As people are reflecting on health and wellness over the next 12 months, the most common experiences that make people feel out of shape include running out of breath often and trying on clothing that no longer fits.

Over a quarter said they realized they were out of shape after not being able to walk up a flight of stairs without feeling winded. Overall, half are optimistic about their fitness futures, believing that their best physical days are still ahead of them.

TOP 7 FITNESS GOALS PEOPLE HAVE FOR 2024