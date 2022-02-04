HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN DE-ICER

Winter is still hanging around here in Central Ontario and with a mix of snow and ice over the past couple of days, your sidewalks and driveways could have become pretty icy.

Sure, you can go to the store and buy a bag of salt, but if you are like me and a “cheap” penny-pincher you can make your own salt de-icer. Also after a while salt will eat away at the concrete over time, but this mixture will not.

So try using this easy-to-make homemade de-icer next time you find your sidewalks or steps covered in snow and ice. Making this de-icer should take you about five minutes.

Here’s How To Make It!

STEP ONE:

Start with a gallon size pitcher or container.

STEP TWO:

Pour 1 tablespoon of rubbing alcohol into the pitcher.

STEP THREE:

Pour 1 teaspoon of Dawn dish soap into the pitcher

STEP FOUR:

Add 1/2 Gallon of HOT Water to the pitcher and mix up all the ingredients.

STEP FIVE:

Take your mixture and pour it over your steps and sidewalks.

Double up the mix to make more if need be. The best part is that most people already had all the ingredients in their homes so you can use this recipe in a pinch if you run out of salt or if you want to try something new. It is easy to make and easy to do.