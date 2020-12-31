How to Say Happy New Year In 21 Different Languages!
New Year's is universal!
Here is how you can say Happy New Year in 21 different languages, whether in a call to international friends or to memorize for future New Year holidays abroad…
Chinese Cantonese – San Nin Fai Lok – (pronounced san knee fy lock)
Czech – Sťastný nový rok
Danish – Godt nytår
Dutch – Gelukkig nieuwjaar
Finnish – Hyvää uutta vuotta
French – Bonne Année
German – Frohes neues Jahr
Icelandic – Gleðilegt nýtt ár
Italian – Felice anno nuovo (or Buon anno)
Japanese (pre-midnight) – 良いお年を – Yoi otoshi o
Japanese (after midnight) – 明けましておめでとうございます – Akemashite omedetou gozaimasu Korean – 새해 복 많이 받으세요 – saehae bog manh-i bad-euseyo
Norwegian – Godt nytt år
Polish – Szczesliwego Nowego Roku
Portuguese – Feliz Ano Novo
Russian – S novym godom
Scottish (pre-midnight) – Haud Hogmanay
Spanish – ¡Feliz año nuevo! Swedish – Gott nytt år
Turkish – Mutlu yıllar
Welsh – Blwyddyn Newydd Dda