How to Say Happy New Year In 21 Different Languages!

New Year's is universal!

By Kool Travel

Here is how you can say Happy New Year in 21 different languages, whether in a call to international friends or to memorize for future New Year holidays abroad…

 

Chinese Cantonese – San Nin Fai Lok – (pronounced san knee fy lock)
Czech – Sťastný nový rok
Danish – Godt nytår
Dutch – Gelukkig nieuwjaar
Finnish – Hyvää uutta vuotta
French – Bonne Année
German – Frohes neues Jahr
Icelandic – Gleðilegt nýtt ár
Italian – Felice anno nuovo (or Buon anno)

Japanese (pre-midnight) – 良いお年を – Yoi otoshi o
Japanese (after midnight) – 明けましておめでとうございます – Akemashite omedetou gozaimasu Korean – 새해 복 많이 받으세요 – saehae bog manh-i bad-euseyo
Norwegian – Godt nytt år
Polish – Szczesliwego Nowego Roku
Portuguese – Feliz Ano Novo
Russian – S novym godom
Scottish (pre-midnight) – Haud Hogmanay
Spanish – ¡Feliz año nuevo! Swedish – Gott nytt år
Turkish – Mutlu yıllar
Welsh – Blwyddyn Newydd Dda

