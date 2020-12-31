How to Say Happy New Year In 21 Different Languages!

Here is how you can say Happy New Year in 21 different languages, whether in a call to international friends or to memorize for future New Year holidays abroad…

Chinese Cantonese – San Nin Fai Lok – (pronounced san knee fy lock)

Czech – Sťastný nový rok

Danish – Godt nytår

Dutch – Gelukkig nieuwjaar

Finnish – Hyvää uutta vuotta

French – Bonne Année

German – Frohes neues Jahr

Icelandic – Gleðilegt nýtt ár

Italian – Felice anno nuovo (or Buon anno)

Japanese (pre-midnight) – 良いお年を – Yoi otoshi o

Japanese (after midnight) – 明けましておめでとうございます – Akemashite omedetou gozaimasu Korean – 새해 복 많이 받으세요 – saehae bog manh-i bad-euseyo

Norwegian – Godt nytt år

Polish – Szczesliwego Nowego Roku

Portuguese – Feliz Ano Novo

Russian – S novym godom

Scottish (pre-midnight) – Haud Hogmanay

Spanish – ¡Feliz año nuevo! Swedish – Gott nytt år

Turkish – Mutlu yıllar

Welsh – Blwyddyn Newydd Dda