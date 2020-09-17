Listen Live

How To Trick Or Treat Safely! Hershey Releases A Safety Guide For Each Country and Region

Be safe!

By Kool Parents

Halloween is the best, especially when it falls on a weekend. This year, Halloween falls on a Saturday, there will be a full moon and oh yah, a pandemic!

 

The site offers a breakdown of cases in each country and region of that country and the guidelines from experts there.

 

The maps are colour coded also.  Red means the area is a high risk for trick or treating and green means the area is a low risk!

 

Based on the colour/risk of your area, Hershey has recommendations on how to celebrate the day!

For example, for “orange” areas, Hershey recommends a socially distant neighbourhood candy hunt or neighbourhood drive-by costume parties. 

For “yellow” areas, Hershey suggests a decorate-your-own spooky face mask party.

 

As of right now, Canada appears to be in the yellow zone. 

 

Check it out!

Related posts

Lego To Stop Using Plastic Bags And Replace Them With Paper Ones

Roald Dahl Day!

THERE’S NOW A ‘NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS’ TREE THAT WILL MAKE YOUR HOME EXTRA SPOOKY THIS HALLOWEEN