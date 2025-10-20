It’s Not Just What You Eat — It’s How You Cook It

We’ve all heard “you are what you eat,” but it turns out there’s more to the story.

New research shows that how you cook your food can play a big role in your health, longevity, and even how you age.

The Crispy Catch: What High Heat Really Does

Those delicious browned bits on a steak, the golden crunch on fries, or the perfectly crisp roast chicken skin? They’re all thanks to something called the Maillard reaction — a chemical reaction that happens when natural sugars and proteins meet high, dry heat.

While it delivers incredible flavour, aroma, and colour… it also creates harmful compounds known as AGEs(Advanced Glycation End Products).

Why AGEs Matter

AGEs naturally form in the body, but when we eat heavily browned or charred foods, those levels go way up. Over time, high AGE levels have been linked to:

Premature aging

Inflammation and stiffer tissues

Heart disease

Memory decline and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s

Diabetes and kidney issues

And it gets more serious: cooking or burning meat at very high heat (think grill marks and blackened edges) can also create compounds tied to a higher cancer risk, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Foods Most at Risk

Some foods are more likely to produce AGEs when cooked at high heat, especially when fats and sugars are involved:

Marbled or fatty meats

Skin-on chicken or turkey

Bacon and cheesy toppings

Glazes and barbecue sauces with added sugar

Grilling, broiling, frying, roasting, and searing can spike AGE content up to 100 times higher than the same food uncooked.

The Healthier Way to Cook

The good news? Not all cooking methods are created equal — water-based cooking can help protect nutrients and drastically reduce AGE formation. That includes:

Steaming

Boiling

Poaching

Simmering

These gentler methods cook food without pushing it into that harmful high-heat zone.

Bottom Line

Enjoying flavour doesn’t have to mean giving up your favourites — but it’s worth mixing in gentler cooking methods to support long-term health.

A little less char, a little more steam, and your body will thank you in the years to come.

🔄 Easy Cooking Swaps for Better Health (Without Losing Flavour!)

1️⃣ Instead of: Grilling or Frying Meat

Try: Poaching or Braising

💡 Simmer chicken or fish in broth, wine, or herbs — tender, flavourful, and no char required.

2️⃣ Instead of: Oven Roasting at High Heat

Try: Steaming or Slow-Cooking

💡 A slow cooker or steam basket keeps food moist, reduces harmful compounds, and locks in nutrients.

3️⃣ Instead of: Caramelized Sauces & BBQ Glaze

Try: Dry Rubs & Fresh Herbs

💡 Skip the sugary sauces — paprika, rosemary, garlic, and lemon add flavour without creating extra AGEs.

4️⃣ Instead of: Crispy Pan-Fried Veggies

Try: Light Sauté or Steaming with Olive Oil After

💡 Cook veggies in water or steam, then finish with a drizzle of oil and sea salt. Same satisfaction — less damage.