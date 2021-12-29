Hugh Jackman Tests Positive For COVID-19

Another celebrity has tested positive for Covid-19 forcing the hottest ticket in town to cancel shows.

Jackman’s co-star Sutton Foster tested positive last week and was replaced by an understudy. She is expected to return on January 2nd and Hugh will return, if cleared on January 6th…

Jackman said on Twitter that he had only mild symptoms, including a scratchy throat and runny nose, and that as soon as he was cleared he would be back on stage.

Just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and as soon as I’m cleared … looking forward to getting back to The Winter Garden! @MusicManBway pic.twitter.com/q1oEAzXX02 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 28, 2021

Dozens of Broadway shows, including “Hamilton,” “The Lion King” and “Aladdin,” have been forced to cancel performances over the past two weeks as the virus has raged through the New York city despite vaccine mandates for cast, crew and audiences.

Closer to home. Mirvish has cancelled “Come From Away” for good due in part to the variant.