The Ice Bucket Challenge Is Back — And This Time, It’s for Mental Health 🧠💧

Remember the Ice Bucket Challenge that took over your social feed in 2014? Well, it’s officially back — but with a fresh purpose. And yes, you might want to start chilling that bucket again.

A group of students at the University of South Carolina have brought the viral sensation back with a mental health twist. Their version, called the #SpeakYourMIND Challenge, swaps out the original ALS fundraising mission for a cause that hits home for many: mental health awareness.

Organized by the university’s Mental Illness Needs Discussion (MIND) club, the campaign encourages people to douse themselves in ice water, post the video, tag a few friends, and most importantly, speak up about mental health. The challenge raises funds for Active Minds, a nonprofit focused on supporting youth and changing the way we talk about mental well-being.

Even the ALS Association, which raised millions thanks to the OG challenge, has given this new effort a big thumbs up. ❤️

So if you needed an excuse to dump cold water over your head (again), consider this your official invite. Just remember to tag your friends and speak your MIND.