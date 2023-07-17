If You Wear These Outfits, You Look Cheap, Says Elegance Coach!
Noted!
According to one fashionista, your favourite outfit may send the wrong message.
An elegance coach has revealed the six things to avoid if you don’t want to look “cheap” — and it may surprise you.
6 things that look cheap
HERE IS WHAT NOT TO WEAR!
Avoid Crop tops, no matter how fashionable they are…
Avoid ripped jeans and cargo pants if you’re seeking a graceful outfit…
Avoid extra-long fake nails…
Avoid oversized tracksuits and tracksuits in general…
Avoid oversized shirts…
Avoid judging others, because elegant women don’t judge other people!