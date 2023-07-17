Listen Live

If You Wear These Outfits, You Look Cheap, Says Elegance Coach!

Noted!

By Kool Style

According to one fashionista, your favourite outfit may send the wrong message.

Five Outdated Fashion Rules You Can Ignore Now

An elegance coach has revealed the six things to avoid if you don’t want to look “cheap” — and it may surprise you.

@femmechic_inspo ⚜️6 things that look cheap🤦🏽‍♀️⚜️ #elegant #elegantlady #eleganc #elegancetips #elegantwoman #elegantwomanstyle #howtolookexpensive #howtolookelegant #classystyle #chicstyle #highsociety #oldmoney #affluence #howtobealady #richstyle #eleganttips #donts #howtolookrich #elegancerules #feminine #feminineenergy #fakenails #kyliejenner #madisonbeer ♬ Originalton – Femme Chic

HERE IS WHAT NOT TO WEAR!

Avoid Crop tops, no matter how fashionable they are…
Avoid ripped jeans and cargo pants if you’re seeking a graceful outfit…
Avoid extra-long fake nails…
Avoid oversized tracksuits and tracksuits in general…
Avoid oversized shirts…
Avoid judging others, because elegant women don’t judge other people!

Related posts

A NEW $2,000 ENGAGEMENT RING STICKS RIGHT IN YOUR CROC

A LEVI’s Designer Tells Us Exactly When To Wash Our Jeans!

The Worst Colours To Wear On A First Date!