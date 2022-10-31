If You Want To Tweet, It Will Cost You For Premium Access!

Under Elon’s new leadership, it’s being reported that Twitter will start to charge nearly $20 a month for users to keep their blue checkmarks as part of a premium service.

Musk officially took over Twitter Friday and began cleaning house, and making changes right away. Elon started by firing many top-ranked executives in the Company.

Musk also announced that the verification process is being revamped with the company planning to raise its optional $4.99-a-month premium subscription called Twitter Blue to $19.99 a month. The price isn’t finalized yet and could change.

Twitter will add more features, including verification, to bring its subscription up to par with the cost hike.

The billionaire plans to make verified users fork over the cash to keep their status.

Existing verified users have 90 days to subscribe to the new Twitter Blue after its launch or they’ll lose their checkmarks, according to The Verge.

The current Twitter Blue launched about a year ago and offers subscribers a way to view ad-free articles from some publishers as well as additional customization settings.

Elon bought Twitter for $44 billion on Thursday.