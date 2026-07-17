I'm No Longer Cool!

There comes a point in life when you realize you've quietly retired from being "cool." It doesn't happen all at once.

One day, you're staying out until 2 a.m., and the next, you're genuinely excited that gas dropped three cents a litre and telling strangers where you bought your patio furniture.

Somewhere between back pain, Costco runs, and getting irrationally excited about a new vacuum, adulthood sneaks up on all of us.

If any of these sound familiar... welcome to the club. We saved you a comfy chair. 😄

RELATED: Things We Think Are Super Cool!

I used to be cool, but now I say things like...

“The grass really needed this rain”

“Let me check my calendar”

“Why is this music in this restaurant so loud?”

“No, I need to go to bed by 9 pm”

“I got it at Costco!”

“Did I just pee?”



"These tomatoes actually smell like tomatoes.”



"I can't eat that this late.”



"I'm wearing my good runners.”



"Is this Tupperware mine or yours?”



"I remember when this used to be a field.”

“Can we make it quick? My show starts in 10 minutes”