Indiana Jones’ Whip Just Sold for $525K — And It Has a Royal Twist

It turns out Indiana Jones’ whip is worth more than a house — and it’s had quite the journey, from dodging booby traps to tea with royalty.

One of the iconic whips used by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade just snapped up a whopping $525,000 at auction. But wait — it’s not just any movie prop. This one also had a brief stint in the Royal Family.

According to Heritage Auctions, which is currently holding its Summer Entertainment Auction (read: Hollywood garage sale, but make it elite), this particular whip was used during the famous Holy Grail trials scene in the 1989 blockbuster.

RELATED: From Rosebud to Austin Powers: Iconic Hollywood Props Are Headed to Auction

After filming, Harrison Ford reportedly gifted the whip to then-Prince Charles at the U.K. premiere of the film — because who doesn’t want a souvenir capable of fighting Nazis and snakes? Charles then passed it on to Princess Diana, who eventually gifted it to an unnamed owner. That same owner has now cashed in big time.

As for the buyer? Also a mystery. But we're guessing they’re either a serious movie buff or someone who's really into adventurous antiques.

Moral of the story: always check your attic. You never know when you might have a priceless relic hiding between the Princess Di memorabilia and that VHS copy of The Temple of Doom.