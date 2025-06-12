From Rosebud to Austin Powers: Iconic Hollywood Props Are Headed to Auction

Movie lovers, prepare your wallets (and your display shelves) — some of Hollywood’s most legendary props are about to hit the auction block, and the nostalgia is real.

Heritage Auctions is hosting a massive movie memorabilia auction July 15–19, and the lineup is like a walk through pop culture history.

🎬 What’s Up for Grabs?

The “Rosebud” sled from Citizen Kane — a piece of cinema history so iconic, film professors are already sweating.

from Citizen Kane — a piece of cinema history so iconic, film professors are already sweating. Macaulay Culkin’s knit snow cap from Home Alone — the actual hat Kevin wore while defending his house from the Wet Bandits.

from Home Alone — the actual hat Kevin wore while defending his house from the Wet Bandits. Indiana Jones’ whip from The Last Crusade — specifically the one Harrison Ford used during the Holy Grail trials, which he later gave to then-Prince Charles at the 1989 UK premiere. (Princess Diana ended up gifting it to the current owner. Because, of course, she did.)

Oh Behave!

Also hitting the auction block? Austin Powers’ blue velvet suit worn by Mike Myers in Goldmember. If you've ever wanted to own a piece of shagadelic history, this is your moment.

And sci-fi fans, don’t worry — Star Wars props are in the mix too, though exact details haven’t been released yet. Fingers crossed for a lightsaber or a piece of the Millennium Falcon.

Whether you’re a die-hard collector or just here for the “look but don’t buy” vibes, this auction is pure cinematic gold. Bidding wars are expected, memories are guaranteed.