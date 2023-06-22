Inside The Missing Titanic Touring Submersible 

The rescue operation is underway in the North Atlantic Ocean, but time is running out to find the submarine that went missing on Sunday with five people onboard.

OceanGate Expeditions offers missions to explore the sunken luxury cruise liner that infamously sank in 1912 – for $250,000 per person.

The company confirmed Monday that the sub was considered lost at sea, and a search for the vessel is underway involving Canadian and Boston-based coast guards.

Check out this tour of the sub given by the CEO, who is aboard the missing ship, taken a year ago.

He shows the 22-foot-long, 9.2-foot-wide, 8.3-foot-high submarine. He explains it has an aerospace-grade carbon fibre hull with titanium hemispheres, and a fiberglass hull insert to shield the passengers and electronics from condensation.

The sub is controlled with a video game controller – specifically a Logitech F710 Wireless PC Gamepad from 2011.

There is a small toilet, but it is right next to the only window on the machine, so you won’t have much privacy if you have a nervous bowel.