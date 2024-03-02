Bring Home Unconditional Love On International Rescue Cat Day

Today is bringing a new meaning to the word “Caturday”! March 2nd International Rescue Cat Day. So, if you’ve been thinking about bringing a furry friend home today is the perfect day!

Rescue cats often come from not-so-great situations, like being alone or abused. That’s why today is so important! International Rescue Cat Day reminds us that we are giving these kittens a second chance to be happy.

Today isn’t about having a pet, it’s about bringing home a new family member. If you have a pet or have had pets before you know how strong the bond can become.

So if you wanted to help make today special for a four-legged friend we made a list of a few ways you can get involved!

Adopt a Rescue Cat

Picking a cat from a local shelter is like giving them a high-five for a better life. You get a new buddy, and they get a forever home—it’s a win-win!

Support Rescue Organizations

Help groups that take care of rescue cats. You can give them a hand by donating, volunteering, or telling others about how cool it is to adopt from shelters.

Share Happy Stories

Use social media to share happy rescue cat stories. When you tell these awesome tails (pun intended) you might inspire them to adopt a kitten as well.

Here’s a video with a few things to remember if you decide to adopt a kitten today.

International Rescue Cat Day is a day to cheer for amazing cats and show them some love. So, let’s celebrate and be friends with all the cool rescue cats out there!

Adopt don’t shop