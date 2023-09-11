4 in 10 Pet Owners Would Take A Lower Salary to Work From Home and Be With Their Pets!

On average, pet parents begin to miss their pets just 37 minutes after being apart and throughout the day, pets enter their owners’ thoughts about 13 times.

According to a new poll, most pet owners are totally stressed about leaving their fur baby home alone and are also worried that their pets may experience separation anxiety!

Forty-eight percent said that their pets follow them to the door and look sad, 33% whine and 22% seem anxious and pace around.

OMG the guilt!

To stay connected with their furry friends while at work, 41% of pet parents arrange for a friend or family member to check on them. Additionally, 31% of respondents use pet cameras to keep an eye on their pets’ activities.

WAYS PEOPLE RECONNECT WITH THEIR PETS

Playing together – 64 %

Talking to them – 62 %

Giving them treats or rewards – 61 %

Cuddling – 58 %

Going for walks – 44 %

Watching TV or movies together – 39 %

Training or teaching them new things – 20 %

Sharing photos or videos of them on social media – 18 %

Taking them on trips or vacations – 16 %

CONCERNS PET PARENTS HAVE WHEN THEY ARE AWAY FROM THEIR PETS

Loneliness or boredom – 52 %

Separation anxiety – 44 %

Access to food and water – 36 %

Health issues or emergencies – 33 %

Pet escaping or getting lost – 31 %

Destructive behaviour – 25 %

Other people’s handling of the pet – 14 %

TOP WAYS PEOPLE CALM THEIR PET’S ANXIETY