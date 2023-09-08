Introducing Gatorade Water!

Gatorade has been there for us for as long as we can remember to quench our thirst…Now, they are aiming to keep us hydrated all day long!

A new beverage, Gatorade Water, out in early 2024, is a zero-calorie unflavoured alkaline water, purified with a “7-step, enhanced filtration process,” and containing 65 to 90 milligrams of sodium, in the 700-millilitre or 1-litre bottles, respectively. Sodium, an electrolyte, makes Gatorade Water an option “for somebody looking for all-day hydration,” Gatorade portfolio president Mike Del Pozzo said!

The levels of electrolytes in Gatorade Water are far below that found in traditional Gatorade, which has sodium and potassium, plus sugar (carbohydrates) or the product line’s 2021 addition Gatorlyte, a rapid rehydration beverage with more electrolytes than Gatorade.

Another recently launched beverage, Gatorade Fit, marketed as “healthy real hydration” has vitamins and less sodium, sugar and carbohydrates than Gatorade.

FUN FACT:

Bottled water is about a $12 billion business in the US…